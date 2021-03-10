Thunder Token Market Capitalization Reaches $79.18 Million (TT)

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. One Thunder Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0117 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Thunder Token has traded up 36.4% against the U.S. dollar. Thunder Token has a total market cap of $79.18 million and approximately $37.96 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00009484 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $248.78 or 0.00460734 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000047 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001203 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded down 28.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded down 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Thunder Token

Thunder Token (CRYPTO:TT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,794,738,093 tokens. The official website for Thunder Token is www.thundercore.com . The official message board for Thunder Token is medium.com/thunderofficial . The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

