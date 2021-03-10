Thunder Token Trading 41.1% Higher This Week (TT)

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. Thunder Token has a total market cap of $89.00 million and approximately $41.67 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Thunder Token has traded 41.1% higher against the US dollar. One Thunder Token token can now be purchased for $0.0131 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00009083 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $240.69 or 0.00427006 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000052 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000042 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001242 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Thunder Token Token Profile

Thunder Token (TT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,794,738,093 tokens. The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Thunder Token’s official message board is medium.com/thunderofficial . Thunder Token’s official website is www.thundercore.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

Buying and Selling Thunder Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thunder Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thunder Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

