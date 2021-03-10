thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TYEKF) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $12.70

Shares of thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TYEKF) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.70 and traded as high as $14.00. thyssenkrupp shares last traded at $13.97, with a volume of 1,129 shares.

TYEKF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays set a $35.00 price target on thyssenkrupp and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th.

Get thyssenkrupp alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.70 and a 200 day moving average of $8.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for thyssenkrupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for thyssenkrupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.