TI Fluid Systems (LON:TIFS) Shares Gap Down to $285.65

TI Fluid Systems plc (LON:TIFS)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 285.65 ($3.73), but opened at GBX 275 ($3.59). TI Fluid Systems shares last traded at GBX 288.25 ($3.77), with a volume of 226,739 shares traded.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of TI Fluid Systems from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 280 ($3.66) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 203.20 ($2.65).

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 260.84 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 215.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.76, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.91.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 4th were paid a dividend of €0.07 ($0.08) per share. This represents a yield of 2.6%. This is a boost from TI Fluid Systems’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. TI Fluid Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.30%.

About TI Fluid Systems (LON:TIFS)

TI Fluid Systems plc manufactures and supplies automotive fluid storage, carrying, distribution, and thermal management products to support various propulsion systems worldwide. It operates through two segments, Fluid Carrying Systems (FCS) and Fuel Tank and Delivery Systems (FTDS). The FCS segment offers brake and fuel lines and bundles, such as double-wall and single-wall steel fluid carrying lines, and bundles for brake and fuel systems; multi-layer plastic lines for vapor, thermal management, and exhaust treatment; sensor-integrated connectors for installation and system assembly; and heated plastic lines for selective catalyst reduction urea fluids.

