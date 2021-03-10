Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TWM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.05 per share for the quarter.

TWM stock opened at C$0.96 on Wednesday. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a 12 month low of C$0.34 and a 12 month high of C$1.04. The firm has a market cap of C$325.06 million and a PE ratio of -5.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 262.56, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Company Profile

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. It primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil midstream infrastructure, and light oil refining within the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin, including the Montney, Edmonton, and Deep Basin core areas, as well as Prince George, British Columbia in Canada.

