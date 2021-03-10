Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) Hits New 12-Month High at $9.16

Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TSE:TF)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$9.16 and last traded at C$9.18, with a volume of 185645 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$8.88.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TF. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Timbercreek Financial from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Fundamental Research boosted their price target on shares of Timbercreek Financial from C$9.80 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$9.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$747.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34. The company has a quick ratio of 70.69, a current ratio of 71.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.50.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.0575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.47%. Timbercreek Financial’s payout ratio is 119.17%.

In other news, Director Ugo Bizzarri sold 21,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.76, for a total transaction of C$186,064.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,851 shares in the company, valued at C$95,015.70.

About Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF)

Timbercreek Financial Corp., a mortgage investment company, provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing commercial real estate properties, such as multi-residential, office, and retail buildings located in urban markets.

