Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) Director Sells $118,560.00 in Stock

Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) Director Michael John Stoney sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total value of $118,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,530. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of TSBK stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $29.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,927. Timberland Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.60 and a 12 month high of $29.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.80. The company has a market cap of $247.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.35.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Timberland Bancorp’s previous None dividend of $0.23.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Timberland Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,923,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 495,119 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $8,912,000 after purchasing an additional 6,379 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 261,717 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,349,000 after purchasing an additional 9,648 shares in the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Timberland Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,398,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 390.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,828 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.32% of the company’s stock.

Timberland Bancorp Company Profile

Timberland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit accounts, checking accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, custom and owner/builder construction, speculative one- to four-family construction, commercial construction, multi-family construction, land development construction, and land loans.

