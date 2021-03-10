Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) Director Sells $118,560.00 in Stock

Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) Director Michael John Stoney sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total value of $118,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,530. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of TSBK stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $29.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,927. Timberland Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.60 and a 12 month high of $29.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.80. The company has a market cap of $247.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.35.
The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Timberland Bancorp’s previous None dividend of $0.23.
Timberland Bancorp Company Profile
Timberland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit accounts, checking accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, custom and owner/builder construction, speculative one- to four-family construction, commercial construction, multi-family construction, land development construction, and land loans.
