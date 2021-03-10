Titan International (NYSE:TWI) Trading Up 5.9%

Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI)’s share price was up 5.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.35 and last traded at $8.31. Approximately 479,060 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 490,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.85.

Several research firms have issued reports on TWI. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Titan International from $4.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Titan International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get Titan International alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.91. The company has a market capitalization of $510.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.12. Titan International had a negative net margin of 5.51% and a negative return on equity of 27.12%. On average, research analysts predict that Titan International, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Titan International by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Titan International by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 227,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 5,290 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Titan International by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 86,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 9,171 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in Titan International by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 72,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 9,589 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in Titan International in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.17% of the company’s stock.

About Titan International (NYSE:TWI)

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer.

Further Reading: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Titan International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.