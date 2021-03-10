Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Trading 8.1% Higher

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) traded up 8.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.10 and last traded at $3.07. 977,518 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 2,042,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.84.

Separately, Maxim Group upgraded Titan Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

Get Titan Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $21.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Titan Pharmaceuticals stock. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,515,000.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:TTNP)

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform that focuses primarily on the treatment for chronic diseases. The company also develops ProNeura-Ropinirole, an implant to provide delivery of ropinirole, a dopamine agonist for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and triiodothyronine, an implant for the treatment of hypothyroidism.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.