TitanSwap Price Reaches $0.96 on Exchanges (TITAN)

TitanSwap (CURRENCY:TITAN) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 10th. During the last week, TitanSwap has traded up 16.6% against the US dollar. One TitanSwap token can now be purchased for $0.96 or 0.00001707 BTC on popular exchanges. TitanSwap has a total market cap of $51.05 million and approximately $2.78 million worth of TitanSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.69 or 0.00054796 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00010039 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $428.79 or 0.00765507 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000309 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.95 or 0.00065968 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00029995 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001787 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003732 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.57 or 0.00040288 BTC.

About TitanSwap

TitanSwap (CRYPTO:TITAN) is a token. It launched on September 14th, 2018. TitanSwap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,404,160 tokens. The official website for TitanSwap is titanswap.org . TitanSwap’s official Twitter account is @TitanAutonomous and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling TitanSwap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TitanSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TitanSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TitanSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

