TokenPay Hits Market Capitalization of $1.23 Million (TPAY)

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded 25.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. TokenPay has a total market cap of $1.23 million and $242,698.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, TokenPay has traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One TokenPay coin can now be purchased for $0.0557 or 0.00000100 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TokenPay alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,931.27 or 1.00324397 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.20 or 0.00034440 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00012260 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.14 or 0.00084564 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000919 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003363 BTC.

TokenPay Profile

TokenPay is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 22,043,873 coins. TokenPay’s official message board is medium.com/tokenpay . TokenPay’s official website is www.tokenpay.com . TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling TokenPay

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TokenPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TokenPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TokenPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TokenPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.