Tolar (TOL) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.19 Million

Tolar (CURRENCY:TOL) traded up 16.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 10th. Tolar has a total market cap of $2.19 million and $31,016.00 worth of Tolar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tolar coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0098 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Tolar has traded 57.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Tolar alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.14 or 0.00052616 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00011587 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $401.60 or 0.00725047 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000314 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.19 or 0.00065346 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00028227 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001807 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003633 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Tolar Coin Profile

Tolar is a coin. Tolar’s total supply is 768,953,021 coins and its circulating supply is 223,815,125 coins. Tolar’s official website is tolar.io . Tolar’s official Twitter account is @TolarHashNET and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HashNET is a platform designed for scalable, fast, secure and fair transactions. It employs Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) and the consensus algorithm that aims to keep all positive characteristics of blockchain technology while increasing throughput to more than 200,000 transactions per second. “

Tolar Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tolar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tolar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tolar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tolar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tolar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.