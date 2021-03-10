Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Hits New 52-Week High at $57.47

Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $57.47 and last traded at $57.06, with a volume of 20175 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.95.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research raised their target price on Toll Brothers from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush cut Toll Brothers from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Toll Brothers from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist raised Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.13.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.04 and a 200-day moving average of $47.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 5.82 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.29. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 6.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Toll Brothers’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $530,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 277,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,703,525. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert I. Toll sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.29, for a total value of $26,645,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 529,719 shares of company stock valued at $28,241,589 in the last quarter. 10.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TOL. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,287 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 737 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $487,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 153.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,762 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after buying an additional 18,014 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

