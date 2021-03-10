Tom Carter Buys 13,324 Shares of Brand Architekts Group plc (LON:BAR) Stock

Brand Architekts Group plc (LON:BAR) insider Tom Carter acquired 13,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 150 ($1.96) per share, with a total value of £19,986 ($26,111.84).
Shares of BAR opened at GBX 159 ($2.08) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 138.31 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 132.58. The company has a current ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.56. Brand Architekts Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 90 ($1.18) and a 12-month high of GBX 165 ($2.16). The company has a market capitalization of £27.40 million and a PE ratio of 12.21.
About Brand Architekts Group
Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Brand Architekts Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brand Architekts Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.