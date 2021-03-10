Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) Hits New 1-Year High at $90.26

Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $90.26 and last traded at $89.72, with a volume of 1943 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $88.10.

TMP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tompkins Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tompkins Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.15. Tompkins Financial had a net margin of 22.73% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $76.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.83 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tompkins Financial Co. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. Tompkins Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 40.22%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Tompkins Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 416.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Tompkins Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. LVW Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tompkins Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 222.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 2,507 shares during the period. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP)

Tompkins Financial Corporation, a community-based financial services company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management.

