TOP (TOP) Tops One Day Volume of $1.84 Million

TOP (CURRENCY:TOP) traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 10th. One TOP coin can now be bought for $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, TOP has traded up 15.6% against the U.S. dollar. TOP has a total market cap of $20.85 million and $1.84 million worth of TOP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TOP alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.69 or 0.00054796 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00010039 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $428.79 or 0.00765507 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000309 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.95 or 0.00065968 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00029995 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001787 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003732 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.57 or 0.00040288 BTC.

TOP Coin Profile

TOP (TOP) is a coin. It was first traded on March 21st, 2019. TOP’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,500,414,943 coins. TOP’s official Twitter account is @topnetwork_top . TOP’s official website is www.topnetwork.org . The official message board for TOP is www.topnetwork.org/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “TOP Network is a decentralized open communication network that provides cloud communication services on the blockchain. TOP offers secure, low-cost services such as messaging, calling, video, VPN, CDN, IoT data sharing and more.TOP Network is also a public blockchain platform designed to handle real-world businesses of any size or volume. Powered by innovations including three-layer network, two-layer sharding, two-layer lattice DAG and PBFT-DPoS*, TOP can process several hundred thousand transactions per second on the blockchain. The official TOP Network ticker is “TOP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “TOPN” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

TOP Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TOP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TOP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TOP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TOP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.