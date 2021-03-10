Tornado Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1.18 Million (TCORE)

Tornado (CURRENCY:TCORE) traded 20.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. One Tornado token can currently be bought for $98.78 or 0.00177556 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Tornado has traded down 17.8% against the US dollar. Tornado has a market cap of $592,678.07 and approximately $1.18 million worth of Tornado was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $278.71 or 0.00500970 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.96 or 0.00066443 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.27 or 0.00052612 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.43 or 0.00072672 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000583 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $293.72 or 0.00527952 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.49 or 0.00076381 BTC.

Tornado Profile

Tornado’s total supply is 6,000 tokens. The official website for Tornado is tornado.finance . Tornado’s official Twitter account is @tornadofinance

Buying and Selling Tornado

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tornado should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tornado using one of the exchanges listed above.

