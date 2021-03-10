Total (NYSE:TOT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $49.64

Total Se (NYSE:TOT) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $49.64 and last traded at $49.63, with a volume of 35142 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $48.25.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Total from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Total in a report on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Total in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Total in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.29.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.70 billion, a PE ratio of -21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.13.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Total during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Total in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Total in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Total in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Total in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.35% of the company’s stock.
About Total (NYSE:TOT)
TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.
Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?
Receive News & Ratings for Total Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.