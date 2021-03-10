Total (NYSE:TOT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $49.64

Total Se (NYSE:TOT) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $49.64 and last traded at $49.63, with a volume of 35142 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $48.25.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Total from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Total in a report on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Total in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Total in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.29.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.70 billion, a PE ratio of -21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. Total had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 5.36%. The business had revenue of $37.94 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that Total Se will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Total during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Total in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Total in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Total in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Total in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

Total

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

