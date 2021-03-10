Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) PT Raised to $28.00

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at CIBC from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 51.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Tourmaline Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.71.

Get Tourmaline Oil alerts:

Shares of Tourmaline Oil stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,077. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.36. Tourmaline Oil has a 52 week low of $4.69 and a 52 week high of $19.71.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Tourmaline Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tourmaline Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.