Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Hits New 1-Year High at $24.63

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$24.63 and last traded at C$24.35, with a volume of 1205444 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$23.30.

A number of research firms have commented on TOU. Tudor Pickering & Holt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$30.00 to C$37.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$26.68.

The company has a market cap of C$6.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$21.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$18.54.

In other Tourmaline Oil news, Senior Officer Mike Rose bought 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$16.59 per share, for a total transaction of C$82,948.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,756,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$145,265,003.93. Insiders have purchased 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $406,840 in the last 90 days.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

