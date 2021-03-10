TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its holdings in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,829 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,546 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.09% of TowneBank worth $1,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TOWN. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of TowneBank by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,872,240 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,399,000 after purchasing an additional 222,188 shares in the last quarter. HoldCo Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of TowneBank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,804,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of TowneBank in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,594,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TowneBank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,365,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 172.3% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 110,687 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after acquiring an additional 70,031 shares during the last quarter. 47.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TOWN. Piper Sandler upgraded TowneBank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, February 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ TOWN opened at $31.67 on Tuesday. TowneBank has a twelve month low of $15.03 and a twelve month high of $31.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.85.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $171.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.01 million. TowneBank had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 18.05%. As a group, equities analysts predict that TowneBank will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. TowneBank’s payout ratio is currently 37.31%.

TowneBank Company Profile

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, professionals, and commercial enterprises. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

