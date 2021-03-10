Tracey Thomas Travis Sells 22,924 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Stock

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 22,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.01, for a total transaction of $6,533,569.24.

EL traded up $5.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $285.42. The company had a trading volume of 29,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,487,057. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.01 and a 12-month high of $298.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $272.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $244.73. The stock has a market cap of $103.54 billion, a PE ratio of 172.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Get The Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.92. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. The Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.46%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EL shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $312.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded The Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $240.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.73.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $783,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC lifted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.