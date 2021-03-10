Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $144.81.

TSCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $168.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

In related news, EVP John P. Ordus sold 14,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.75, for a total transaction of $2,244,008.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,531,044. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $591,525.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,471,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSCO. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 124.3% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $160.60 on Wednesday. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $63.89 and a 12 month high of $173.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $156.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.57.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 46.65%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Featured Article: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.