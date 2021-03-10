Traders Buy High Volume of AngloGold Ashanti Put Options (NYSE:AU)

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 6,168 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 616% compared to the typical daily volume of 861 put options.

AU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. HSBC upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on AngloGold Ashanti from $38.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.26.

Get AngloGold Ashanti alerts:

Shares of AU stock opened at $22.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. AngloGold Ashanti has a 12-month low of $12.66 and a 12-month high of $38.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.37 and a 200-day moving average of $24.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.43.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.4805 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from AngloGold Ashanti’s previous annual dividend of $0.11. This represents a yield of 0.4%. AngloGold Ashanti’s payout ratio is currently 8.79%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AU. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 43,000.0% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 43,100 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 43,000 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC bought a new position in AngloGold Ashanti in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,389,000. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 6.5% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 260,074 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,861,000 after buying an additional 15,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,468,000. 29.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces gold, silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dÃ³re bars. The company operates 14 mines and three projects in nine countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for AngloGold Ashanti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngloGold Ashanti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.