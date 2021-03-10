Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Auris Medical (NASDAQ:EARS)

Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 2,289 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 4,388% compared to the average daily volume of 51 put options.

Auris Medical stock opened at $5.20 on Wednesday. Auris Medical has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $6.60. The firm has a market cap of $38.56 million, a P/E ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.96.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Auris Medical stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 63,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.86% of Auris Medical at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Auris Medical Holding Ltd., a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment and prevention of peripheral and central nervous disorders. The company's Phase 3 programs under the development include Keyzilen (AM-101) for the treatment of acute inner ear tinnitus; and Sonsuvi (AM-111) for the treatment of acute inner ear hearing loss.

