Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 20,348 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 695% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,560 put options.

Several analysts have commented on SFIX shares. MKM Partners cut shares of Stitch Fix from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Truist boosted their target price on Stitch Fix from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Stitch Fix from $38.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Stitch Fix from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stitch Fix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

In other news, insider Scott Darling sold 24,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total value of $1,483,065.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 88,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,304,571.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Katrina Lake sold 43,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total transaction of $2,792,781.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 244,879 shares of company stock worth $17,498,910 in the last three months. 45.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SFIX. Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,593,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter worth $435,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter worth $262,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 54,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. 55.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SFIX stock opened at $49.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of -86.37 and a beta of 2.46. Stitch Fix has a 12 month low of $10.90 and a 12 month high of $113.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.04.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $504.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.17 million. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 3.27% and a negative return on equity of 13.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stitch Fix will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

