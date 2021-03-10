Traders Buy Large Volume of Apollo Global Management Put Options (NYSE:APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 3,393 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,143% compared to the average daily volume of 273 put options.

In other news, insider Scott Kleinman sold 122,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total transaction of $6,133,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,702,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joshua Harris sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,350,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,850,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,313,928 shares of company stock valued at $67,269,864. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 3,305.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,432,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,167,000 after buying an additional 2,361,514 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 3,259.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,871,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815,314 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,344,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Apollo Global Management by 1,253.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,171,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,121 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,136,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,878 shares in the last quarter. 71.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

APO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Apollo Global Management from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Apollo Global Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.08.

Shares of NYSE:APO opened at $45.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Apollo Global Management has a 52 week low of $19.46 and a 52 week high of $55.38. The firm has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a PE ratio of -54.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.51 and its 200-day moving average is $46.34.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $519.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.07 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.56%.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

