Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 7,471 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 240% compared to the typical volume of 2,197 call options.

In other news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 1,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $96,332.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,255,104. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNG. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. 86.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LNG stock traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,603,925. The company has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.58. Cheniere Energy has a 12 month low of $27.06 and a 12 month high of $75.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.20 and its 200-day moving average is $53.60.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The energy company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($1.42). The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 19.31%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.34 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Cheniere Energy will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James upgraded Cheniere Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Cheniere Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.55.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.