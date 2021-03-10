Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX)

MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 4,032 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,180% compared to the average daily volume of 315 call options.

In related news, General Counsel Jeffrey Stuart Peters sold 21,749 shares of MacroGenics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $576,348.50. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 21,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,348.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Get MacroGenics alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of MacroGenics by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 8.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 350,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,819,000 after acquiring an additional 27,210 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 3.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 189,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,774,000 after acquiring an additional 6,881 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of MacroGenics by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 7,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in MacroGenics in the 3rd quarter worth about $703,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MGNX traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.77. 21,274 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 800,162. MacroGenics has a 52-week low of $4.04 and a 52-week high of $32.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 2.40.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MGNX shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of MacroGenics from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of MacroGenics from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.82.

MacroGenics Company Profile

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline of immuno-oncology product candidates includes Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets HER2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.

Recommended Story: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for MacroGenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MacroGenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.