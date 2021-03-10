Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV)

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 1,974 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 598% compared to the average daily volume of 283 call options.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MYOV shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Myovant Sciences from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Myovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Myovant Sciences from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Myovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.57.

In related news, insider Frank Karbe sold 11,800 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $354,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 175,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,258,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total value of $260,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 146,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,803,089.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 61,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,600,145. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Myovant Sciences by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,098,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,815,000 after buying an additional 1,134,832 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,860,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,387,000 after acquiring an additional 35,535 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $42,191,000. PFM Health Sciences LP acquired a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,827,000. Finally, Pier Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 403,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,154,000 after purchasing an additional 101,049 shares during the period. 33.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MYOV opened at $23.72 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.68. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 2.99. Myovant Sciences has a twelve month low of $5.98 and a twelve month high of $30.90.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 million. As a group, analysts expect that Myovant Sciences will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About Myovant Sciences

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

