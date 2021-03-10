Traders Purchase High Volume of Hilton Worldwide Call Options (NYSE:HLT)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 20,939 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 310% compared to the average volume of 5,107 call options.

In related news, insider Laura Fuentes sold 3,410 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.13, for a total value of $423,283.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,541,322.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total transaction of $724,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,299,036.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,531 shares of company stock worth $7,372,499. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 673,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,902,000 after acquiring an additional 86,848 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $2,853,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 900,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,204,000 after purchasing an additional 7,442 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 265,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,570,000 after purchasing an additional 6,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $277,252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HLT traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $123.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,988,206. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $113.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.68. Hilton Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $44.30 and a fifty-two week high of $128.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.90 and a beta of 1.33.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.13). Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 34.02% and a negative net margin of 5.46%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HLT shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Macquarie upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $86.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $92.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $85.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.74.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Tempo by Hilton brands.

