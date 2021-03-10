Traders Purchase High Volume of Keurig Dr Pepper Put Options (NASDAQ:KDP)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 1,825 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 599% compared to the typical daily volume of 261 put options.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KDP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Keurig Dr Pepper currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

KDP stock opened at $33.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $46.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.97, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.57. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 52 week low of $18.98 and a 52 week high of $33.69.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 8.33%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.18%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Corp boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 7,461.5% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. 37.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment provides single-serve brewing systems and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

