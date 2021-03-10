Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC)

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 191,178 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 880% compared to the average daily volume of 19,507 call options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 181.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on KHC shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.71.

NASDAQ KHC traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 512,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,897,183. The Kraft Heinz has a 12 month low of $19.99 and a 12 month high of $39.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.17. The company has a market cap of $48.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 56.14%.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, refreshment beverages, coffee, nuts and salted snacks, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

