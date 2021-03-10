Traders Purchase Large Volume of Denali Therapeutics Call Options (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 1,005 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 598% compared to the average volume of 144 call options.

In other news, CFO Steve E. Krognes sold 1,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total transaction of $108,136.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,077,408.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total value of $610,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,632,965 shares of company stock worth $174,884,130. Insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crestline Management LP grew its position in Denali Therapeutics by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 19,462,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,037,000 after acquiring an additional 7,260,866 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,190,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,078 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,464,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,494,000 after buying an additional 2,103,851 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,376,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,062,000 after buying an additional 290,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,255,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,818,000 after buying an additional 10,319 shares during the period. 68.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Denali Therapeutics stock opened at $58.23 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.68. Denali Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $12.39 and a 1 year high of $93.94. The company has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.35 and a beta of 2.00.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $2.00. Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 968.59% and a negative return on equity of 39.19%. The firm had revenue of $316.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.98 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Denali Therapeutics will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DNLI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $61.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “positive” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Denali Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.56.

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

