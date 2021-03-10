Trainline Plc (OTCMKTS:TNLIY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Trainline Plc (OTCMKTS:TNLIY) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 89.5% from the February 11th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

TNLIY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Trainline in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Trainline in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of Trainline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Trainline in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Trainline stock remained flat at $$14.10 during midday trading on Wednesday. Trainline has a 12-month low of $12.25 and a 12-month high of $15.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.15.

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK T4B, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

