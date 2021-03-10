TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. TransAct Technologies had a negative return on equity of 18.33% and a negative net margin of 13.27%.

TransAct Technologies stock opened at $11.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.25 million, a PE ratio of -18.90 and a beta of 2.06. TransAct Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.87 and a 52 week high of $12.05.

Get TransAct Technologies alerts:

About TransAct Technologies

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. Its thermal and inkjet printers and terminals to generates labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for TransAct Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAct Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.