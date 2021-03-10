TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. TransAct Technologies had a negative return on equity of 18.33% and a negative net margin of 13.27%.
TransAct Technologies stock opened at $11.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.25 million, a PE ratio of -18.90 and a beta of 2.06. TransAct Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.87 and a 52 week high of $12.05.
About TransAct Technologies
Featured Article: Momentum Investing
Receive News & Ratings for TransAct Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAct Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.