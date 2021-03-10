TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.86

TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.86 and traded as high as $12.05. TransAct Technologies shares last traded at $11.34, with a volume of 23,026 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.25 million, a P/E ratio of -18.90 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of TransAct Technologies by 43.2% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 31,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of TransAct Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $326,000. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of TransAct Technologies by 23.7% during the third quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 129,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 24,760 shares during the last quarter. Samjo Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of TransAct Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $923,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TransAct Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,027,000. 36.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. Its thermal and inkjet printers and terminals to generates labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

