TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA) Director Acquires C$1,342,862.64 in Stock

TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) Director Dawn Lorraine Farrell acquired 125,384 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$10.71 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,342,862.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 383,702 shares in the company, valued at C$4,109,448.42.

Shares of TSE TA traded up C$0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$10.95. 751,696 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 898,209. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$11.37 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.43. TransAlta Co. has a 12 month low of C$5.32 and a 12 month high of C$12.34.

Get TransAlta alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TA. CIBC raised TransAlta from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$10.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on TransAlta from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on TransAlta from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on TransAlta from C$8.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on TransAlta from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.63.

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. It operates through Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, and Energy Marketing segments. The company generates and markets electricity through various generation fuels, such as coal, natural gas, water, solar, and wind.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.