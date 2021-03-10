Transat A.T. (TRZ) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 11th. Analysts expect Transat A.T. to post earnings of C($3.04) per share for the quarter.

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 11th. The company reported C($4.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($2.31) by C($1.83). The firm had revenue of C$28.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$138.00 million.

Transat A.T. stock opened at C$5.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,363.18, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.96 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.04. Transat A.T. has a fifty-two week low of C$3.56 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.64. The stock has a market cap of C$203.83 million and a P/E ratio of -0.41.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Transat A.T. from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. CIBC increased their price objective on Transat A.T. from C$5.00 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “tender” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Transat A.T. to C$6.50 and set a “tender” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

Transat A.T. Company Profile

Transat A.T. Inc operates as an integrated international tourism company in the Americas and Europe. It develops and markets holiday travel services in packages, including air travel and hotel stays, and air-only formats to 60 destinations in approximately 25 countries. The company also operates as an outgoing tour operator to purchase various components of a trip locally or abroad and sell them separately or in packages to consumers in their local markets, through travel agencies, or through the Web.

