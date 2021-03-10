Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,596 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 7,371 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.92% of Transcat worth $2,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRNS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of Transcat by 157.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Transcat during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Transcat by 236.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,590 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Transcat by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 14,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Transcat by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 547,814 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $16,051,000 after acquiring an additional 47,840 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.57% of the company’s stock.

Transcat stock opened at $45.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.66. Transcat, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.50 and a 1-year high of $46.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $340.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.70.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Transcat had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The business had revenue of $44.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.34 million. Equities analysts expect that Transcat, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $36,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,919,825.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,800 shares of company stock worth $350,396. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.50 price objective on shares of Transcat in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Transcat from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Transcat from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Transcat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Transcat from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Transcat presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

Transcat Company Profile

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

