Transcodium (TNS) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1,187.00

Transcodium (CURRENCY:TNS) traded 23.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. Transcodium has a market cap of $810,680.03 and $1,187.00 worth of Transcodium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Transcodium has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Transcodium token can currently be purchased for $0.0114 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.73 or 0.00054827 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00010029 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $430.64 or 0.00768404 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000310 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.14 or 0.00066263 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.66 or 0.00029725 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003801 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.69 or 0.00040482 BTC.

Transcodium Profile

Transcodium is a token. Transcodium’s total supply is 85,900,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,810,864 tokens. Transcodium’s official website is transcodium.com . Transcodium’s official Twitter account is @transcodium and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Transcodium

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Transcodium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Transcodium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Transcodium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

