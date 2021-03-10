Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Sets New 1-Year High at $4.47

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.47 and last traded at $4.44, with a volume of 895705 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.95.

Several analysts have weighed in on RIG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Transocean from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Transocean in a report on Friday, December 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered Transocean from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $1.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Transocean presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.12.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 3.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.15). Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.55% and a negative net margin of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $690.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.43) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Transocean by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 227,976 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 96,951 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Transocean by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,104,961 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $9,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,373 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Transocean by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,380,207 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 87,203 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Transocean in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Transocean by 156.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 7,930 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.56% of the company’s stock.

About Transocean (NYSE:RIG)

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of October 27, 2020, the company owned or had partial ownership interests in and operated 38 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deepwater floaters and 11 harsh environment floaters.

