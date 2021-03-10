Transphorm (OTCMKTS:TGAN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Transphorm (OTCMKTS:TGAN) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

TGAN traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $7.10. 9,970 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,199. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.49 and its 200 day moving average is $3.97. Transphorm has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $50.00.

TGAN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price (up previously from $8.50) on shares of Transphorm in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Transphorm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Transphorm, Inc designs and manufactures gallium nitride (GaN) field effect transistors. It offers products for various high-voltage power conversion applications, such as server/storage products, PV inverters, automotive products, and motor control. The company offers products through sales representatives and distributors in the Americas, the EMEA, Japan, China and ASEAN, Korea, and Taiwan.

