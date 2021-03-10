Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Shares Down 5.9%

Shares of Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) traded down 5.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.92 and last traded at $1.93. 4,060,770 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 3,875,262 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.05.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Trevena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

The stock has a market cap of $303.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 2.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.33 and its 200 day moving average is $2.37.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts predict that Trevena, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRVN. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Trevena by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 122,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 48,610 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Trevena during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Trevena by 800.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Trevena during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Trevena by 136.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 295,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 170,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.62% of the company’s stock.

About Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN)

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous administration is warranted; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute heart failure; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

