Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Director Sells $142,437.96 in Stock

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Director Steven J. Gilbert sold 6,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total value of $142,437.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,162,303.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of TPH traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,103,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,911,260. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.59. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.89 and a twelve month high of $22.17.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The construction company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.28. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 8.54%. Analysts forecast that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPH. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 557.1% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Tri Pointe Homes during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Tri Pointe Homes during the fourth quarter worth about $119,000.

Several brokerages recently commented on TPH. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Tri Pointe Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tri Pointe Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.71.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. The company operates a portfolio of six brands across ten states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

