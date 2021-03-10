Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) Trading 6.8% Higher

Shares of Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) traded up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.78 and last traded at $10.66. 700,055 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 1,468,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.98.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Trillium Therapeutics from $16.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Bloom Burton cut shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Trillium Therapeutics from $15.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.85.

Get Trillium Therapeutics alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 2.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.62.

In related news, CEO Jan Skvarka sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $375,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,447.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO James T. Parsons sold 8,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total transaction of $134,293.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,505 shares in the company, valued at $134,293.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 37,305 shares of company stock worth $565,954 over the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRIL. VR Adviser LLC increased its holdings in Trillium Therapeutics by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. VR Adviser LLC now owns 7,204,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,377,000 after acquiring an additional 414,577 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Trillium Therapeutics by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,800,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,318,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP increased its holdings in Trillium Therapeutics by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 3,185,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439,200 shares during the period. Frazier Management LLC increased its holdings in Trillium Therapeutics by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Frazier Management LLC now owns 3,053,107 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,879,000 after acquiring an additional 264,664 shares during the period. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Trillium Therapeutics by 136.3% during the 4th quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 2,960,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.46% of the company’s stock.

Trillium Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRIL)

Trillium Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead program is TTI-621, a SIRPaFc fusion protein that acts a soluble decoy receptor preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory signal, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advanced relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors and mycosis fungoides.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Trillium Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trillium Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.