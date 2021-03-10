Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Trading Up 7.4%

Shares of Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) were up 7.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $73.39 and last traded at $72.74. Approximately 1,116,254 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 150% from the average daily volume of 446,053 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.74.

Several analysts have weighed in on TSE shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Trinseo from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Alembic Global Advisors boosted their price objective on Trinseo from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Trinseo from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Trinseo from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Trinseo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.29.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.59 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.26 and a 200 day moving average of $42.47.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $860.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.11 million. Trinseo had a positive return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trinseo S.A. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.22%.

In other Trinseo news, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.82, for a total value of $206,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Angelo N. Chaclas sold 15,884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total value of $1,035,954.48. In the last quarter, insiders sold 83,558 shares of company stock valued at $5,059,886. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSE. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trinseo in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trinseo in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trinseo in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trinseo in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trinseo in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

About Trinseo (NYSE:TSE)

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

