Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Shares Acquired by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 142.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,508 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,364 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $2,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 20.5% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 118.7% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the third quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter.

Trip.com Group stock opened at $39.17 on Tuesday. Trip.com Group Limited has a 12 month low of $20.10 and a 12 month high of $41.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.22 billion, a PE ratio of -72.54 and a beta of 1.33.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.47. Trip.com Group had a negative return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $761.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised Trip.com Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. New Street Research downgraded Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Trip.com Group in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.72.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

