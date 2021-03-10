Tripio Hits Market Capitalization of $4.31 Million (TRIO)

Tripio (CURRENCY:TRIO) traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 10th. In the last week, Tripio has traded up 19.7% against the U.S. dollar. Tripio has a total market capitalization of $4.31 million and approximately $2.02 million worth of Tripio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tripio token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.75 or 0.00054771 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00010077 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $428.84 or 0.00763948 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000308 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.99 or 0.00065889 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00029609 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003799 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.65 or 0.00040356 BTC.

About Tripio

Tripio (TRIO) is a token. Its launch date was April 14th, 2018. Tripio’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,750,000,000 tokens. Tripio’s official Twitter account is @thetripio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tripio’s official website is trip.io . The official message board for Tripio is medium.com/@thetripio

Tripio Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tripio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tripio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tripio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

