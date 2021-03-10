Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$130.63.

TSU has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$115.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$110.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$110.00 to C$126.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James raised shares of Trisura Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$100.00 to C$119.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Trisura Group from C$161.00 to C$177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

Shares of TSE:TSU traded down C$1.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$121.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,896. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$107.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$91.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Trisura Group has a fifty-two week low of C$34.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$129.99.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$69.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$47.93 million. On average, analysts forecast that Trisura Group will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trisura Group Company Profile

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada and the United States. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

